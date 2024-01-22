WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Price Target Cut to $79.00 by Analysts at Barclays

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $82.00 to $79.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WEC. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.75.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC stock traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $79.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,930. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.42. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $75.47 and a 1 year high of $99.26. The stock has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,068.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,008,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $616,906,000 after buying an additional 203,181 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,495,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,697,000 after purchasing an additional 158,652 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 17.0% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,316,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,157,000 after purchasing an additional 772,372 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,295,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,021,000 after purchasing an additional 142,412 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,216,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,620,000 after buying an additional 155,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.