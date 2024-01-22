Wedbush Cuts KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target to $14.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wedbush from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.56.

KeyCorp Trading Up 5.6 %

NYSE KEY opened at $13.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.82. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $192,300.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,659.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KeyCorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 3,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 330.8% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

