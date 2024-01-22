Wedbush Cuts Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $95.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wedbush from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the coffee company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.13 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.82 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Starbucks from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.82.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $93.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.28. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $106.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.69%.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,504 shares of company stock worth $784,120. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Starbucks by 10.0% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 25.7% during the second quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 23.1% during the second quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 114,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $11,338,000 after purchasing an additional 21,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

