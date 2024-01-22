Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Weibo from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.53.

Shares of Weibo stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Weibo has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $25.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.02.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $442.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.17 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.01%. Analysts forecast that Weibo will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Weibo by 3.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,111,144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,094,000 after acquiring an additional 146,856 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Weibo by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,059,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,002,000 after buying an additional 3,029,114 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,716,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,555,000 after purchasing an additional 340,154 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,188,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,990,000 after purchasing an additional 401,004 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,149,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,293,000 after purchasing an additional 315,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

