Welch & Forbes LLC Acquires 1,060 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000.

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $265.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $256.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $209.39 and a 12-month high of $265.64.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

