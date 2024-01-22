Welch & Forbes LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $105.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

