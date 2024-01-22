Welch & Forbes LLC Has $2.88 Million Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,913 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 201.2% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $21.09 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.03. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.