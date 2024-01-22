Welch & Forbes LLC Lowers Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,277,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,723,000 after purchasing an additional 83,785 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $3,461,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $480,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

MMC opened at $199.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.86 and a 52-week high of $202.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.70. The company has a market cap of $98.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

