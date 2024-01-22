Welch & Forbes LLC Purchases 142 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $458.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $113.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.51. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $450.76 and its 200 day moving average is $444.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $495.23.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LMT

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.