Welch & Forbes LLC Purchases 142 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.
Lockheed Martin Price Performance
NYSE:LMT opened at $458.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $113.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.51. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $450.76 and its 200 day moving average is $444.69.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
