Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 1,765 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 10,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

VB stock opened at $207.71 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.32. The firm has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $216.57.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

