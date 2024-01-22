Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 2,568 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $5,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in State Street by 29.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in State Street by 14.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in State Street by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in State Street during the first quarter valued at $812,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in State Street by 16.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of State Street from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.62.

NYSE:STT opened at $75.86 on Monday. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $94.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.81.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. State Street had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.27%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

