Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 409 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Lwmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 840.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lwmg LLC now owns 62,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,430,000 after purchasing an additional 55,952 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $423.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $399.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $378.98. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $281.18 and a 52-week high of $423.25.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

