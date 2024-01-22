Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $48.80 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.90.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

NYSE:WFC opened at $48.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $174.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $50.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.75.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267,166 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 61,833,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,638,987,000 after buying an additional 25,268,032 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after buying an additional 7,859,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $345,861,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

