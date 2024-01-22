Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.630-3.630 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Welltower also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.59-3.63 EPS.

Welltower Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $89.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.36 and its 200-day moving average is $85.19. The stock has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.09. Welltower has a twelve month low of $65.18 and a twelve month high of $93.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 508.33%.

WELL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Welltower from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Welltower from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.08.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Welltower

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth about $1,104,830,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,792,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $772,087,000 after buying an additional 237,800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,088,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,482,000 after purchasing an additional 578,863 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,023,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,147,000 after purchasing an additional 144,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Welltower by 426.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,927,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,218,000 after buying an additional 3,991,041 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.