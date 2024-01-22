Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.630-3.630 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Welltower also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.59-3.63 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. Raymond James upgraded Welltower from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush started coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.08.
View Our Latest Research Report on WELL
Welltower Price Performance
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Welltower Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 508.33%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Welltower
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WELL. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
