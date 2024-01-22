Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.59-3.63 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WELL. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Welltower from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised Welltower from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $91.08.

Get Welltower alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Welltower

Welltower Stock Up 0.9 %

WELL stock opened at $89.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.73 billion, a PE ratio of 187.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.19. Welltower has a 52 week low of $65.18 and a 52 week high of $93.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 508.33%.

Institutional Trading of Welltower

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 40.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 35.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 3.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.