WEMIX (WEMIX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.83 Million

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. WEMIX has a total market capitalization of $858.93 million and approximately $4.83 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WEMIX coin can currently be purchased for $2.42 or 0.00005968 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, WEMIX has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WEMIX Profile

WEMIX’s genesis date was June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 950,893,442 coins and its circulating supply is 354,590,129 coins. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/wemix-communication. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WEMIX’s official website is wemix.com.

Buying and Selling WEMIX

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 950,857,637.0833013 with 354,554,583.9239377 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 2.51143811 USD and is down -2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $4,027,208.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

