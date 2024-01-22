West Coast Financial LLC Sells 800 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

West Coast Financial LLC trimmed its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth $323,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 74,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 182,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $63.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.64. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.07. The firm has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.21.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.42%.

Several brokerages have commented on GIS. Bank of America cut their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

