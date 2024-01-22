Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.28% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Fox Advisors raised shares of Western Digital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $54.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.61. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $31.97 and a 12-month high of $54.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.95.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Western Digital will post -4.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,397,003.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,362 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 100,554 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

