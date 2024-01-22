Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $73.00. The stock had previously closed at $54.77, but opened at $57.83. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Western Digital shares last traded at $57.75, with a volume of 2,777,333 shares traded.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays upgraded Western Digital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Western Digital from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna increased their price target on Western Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Fox Advisors upgraded Western Digital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $849,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,397,003.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 292.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,302 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 22,573 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1,535.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 7.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Western Digital by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 197,219 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.61.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.15. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

