WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WRK. Argus upgraded WestRock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.14.

WestRock Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of WRK opened at $39.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. WestRock has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $43.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.37.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is -18.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 626 Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 18,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 2.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 3.6% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 9.3% during the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in WestRock by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

