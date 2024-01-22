Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Trading 7.2% Higher

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.63 and last traded at $3.57. 422,869 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,444,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $593.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.29.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.80) by $0.80. Wheels Up Experience had a negative return on equity of 315.49% and a negative net margin of 45.59%. The firm had revenue of $320.06 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Instrumental Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States. The company offers membership programs, charter, aircraft management, whole aircraft sales, and commercial travel services. It also provides freight, safety, and security solutions, as well as managed services. The company serves individuals, industry, government, and civil organizations.

