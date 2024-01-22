Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $209.57

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $209.57 and last traded at $209.45, with a volume of 527039 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $206.42.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WSM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.11.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.32. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 59.65%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $349,808.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,114. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $349,808.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,114. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $4,038,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,509 shares in the company, valued at $106,110,777.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,319 shares of company stock valued at $8,438,892 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,662,000. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 32,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,944,000 after acquiring an additional 35,315 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

