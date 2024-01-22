Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target Raised to $106.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $103.00 to $106.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup started coverage on Wintrust Financial in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.08.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $98.54 on Friday. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $57.48 and a 52 week high of $98.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.38 and a 200-day moving average of $82.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.89 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 13.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

