WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR) Sees Large Volume Increase

WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 9,518,279 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 112% from the previous session’s volume of 4,487,263 shares.The stock last traded at $50.41 and had previously closed at $50.40.

WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.38.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USFR. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 326.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 274.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

About WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund

The WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury floating-rate securities. USFR was launched on Feb 4, 2014 and is managed by WisdomTree.

