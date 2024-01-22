World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $136.51 and last traded at $136.57. Approximately 37,387 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 48,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WRLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of World Acceptance from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of World Acceptance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on World Acceptance

World Acceptance Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 17.36 and a quick ratio of 17.36. The stock has a market cap of $869.06 million, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.72.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The credit services provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $137.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.95 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John L. Calmes, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.68, for a total value of $738,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,665 shares in the company, valued at $3,258,637.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of World Acceptance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in World Acceptance in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of World Acceptance by 88.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of World Acceptance by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

About World Acceptance

(Get Free Report)

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.