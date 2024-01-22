Worldcoin (WLD) Trading 18.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Worldcoin (WLD) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 22nd. During the last week, Worldcoin has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar. Worldcoin has a total market capitalization of $263.66 million and $78.89 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Worldcoin token can now be purchased for $2.26 or 0.00005697 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Worldcoin Profile

Worldcoin launched on July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,639,867 tokens. The official message board for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org/blog. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. The official website for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Worldcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 116,354,959.31290913 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 2.44546392 USD and is down -2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 214 active market(s) with $68,942,800.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

