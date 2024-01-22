Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS) Shares Up 5.8%

Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.55 and last traded at $29.44. 42,256 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 195,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Worthington Steel in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Get Worthington Steel alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WS

Worthington Steel Stock Up 7.8 %

Worthington Steel Dividend Announcement

Worthington Steel ( NYSE:WS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.60 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles M. Chiappone purchased 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $51,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,486.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Worthington Steel

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $337,000.

About Worthington Steel

(Get Free Report)

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.