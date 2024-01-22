WPP (LON:WPP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.24

Shares of WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.24 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 726.22 ($9.24), with a volume of 2166558 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 720.80 ($9.17).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 850 ($10.82) to GBX 800 ($10.18) in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,082.50 ($13.77).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,471.02, a P/E/G ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 730.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 752.09.

In related news, insider Thomas Ilube acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 719 ($9.15) per share, for a total transaction of £14,380 ($18,297.49). Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

