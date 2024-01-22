Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Price Reaches $0.0779 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0779 or 0.00000193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Everscale has a market cap of $70.00 million and $166,148.95 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,102,373,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,792,785,658 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,102,326,560 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.07612013 USD and is down -2.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $122,121.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Everscale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

