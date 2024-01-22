XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Down to $9.64

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.64, but opened at $8.95. XPeng shares last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 4,564,405 shares trading hands.

XPeng Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.10. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 33.81% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPeng

About XPeng

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in XPeng by 322.2% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in XPeng by 355.6% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in XPeng by 22.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in XPeng by 50.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in XPeng during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

