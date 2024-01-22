XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Down to $9.64

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.64, but opened at $8.95. XPeng shares last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 4,564,405 shares trading hands.
XPeng Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.27.
XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.10. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 33.81% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPeng
About XPeng
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.
