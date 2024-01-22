Zcash Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $58.59 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Zcash coin can now be bought for about $22.78 or 0.00056538 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Zcash has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. Zcash has a total market cap of $371.89 million and $58.59 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00055796 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00019545 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000174 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The official website for Zcash is z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

