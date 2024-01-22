ZClassic (ZCL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $422.35

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0730 or 0.00000180 BTC on major exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $677,854.62 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 14.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00055566 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00056065 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00019360 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

