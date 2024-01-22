Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Director Sells $42,928.60 in Stock

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) Director Padraic L. Spence sold 27,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $42,928.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,779,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,987.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Zevia PBC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZVIA opened at $1.68 on Monday. Zevia PBC has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $5.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.37.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Zevia PBC had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $43.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.82 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Zevia PBC will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Zevia PBC in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Zevia PBC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zevia PBC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Zevia PBC by 341.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Zevia PBC by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,012 shares in the last quarter. 46.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Zevia PBC from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.33.

Zevia PBC Company Profile

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

