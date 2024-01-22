Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Gap Down to $0.81

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.81, but opened at $0.78. Zhihu shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 1,054,592 shares traded.
Zhihu Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.02.
Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $140.10 million during the quarter. Zhihu had a negative return on equity of 16.94% and a negative net margin of 21.89%.
Zhihu Company Profile
Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.
