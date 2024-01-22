Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Gap Down to $0.81

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.81, but opened at $0.78. Zhihu shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 1,054,592 shares traded.

Zhihu Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.02.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $140.10 million during the quarter. Zhihu had a negative return on equity of 16.94% and a negative net margin of 21.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zhihu

Zhihu Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZH. Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zhihu by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 30,817,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,858,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047,010 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zhihu by 204.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,004,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,725,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088,653 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zhihu during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in Zhihu by 109.1% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 112,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 58,617 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Zhihu during the third quarter worth about $1,109,000. 11.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

