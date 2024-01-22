Zilliqa (ZIL) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $357.30 Million

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $357.30 million and $17.49 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for $0.0209 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa was first traded on September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 18,641,861,665 coins and its circulating supply is 17,096,411,441 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official message board is blog.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that uses sharding and pBFT consensus to ensure security. It has Scilla, a safety-focused language for its smart contracts that can identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities. The platform was created by a team from the National University of Singapore. It aims to transform digital infrastructure across industries and communities by providing a fast, secure and cost-effective blockchain platform, suitable for developing decentralized applications in finance, gaming, and digital advertising.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

