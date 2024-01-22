Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,158,784 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 129% from the previous session’s volume of 2,255,812 shares.The stock last traded at $43.28 and had previously closed at $41.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ZION. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.84.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 4.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.28). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 18.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.31%.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 453.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

