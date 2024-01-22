Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Cut to “Underperform” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Zoom Video Communications from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.79.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $69.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of -0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.89. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $58.87 and a twelve month high of $85.13.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.21%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total transaction of $654,640.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 15,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $1,061,235.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,061 shares in the company, valued at $4,762,746.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total value of $654,640.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,370 shares of company stock worth $6,465,508 in the last quarter. 11.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Sicart Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 62,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after buying an additional 15,229 shares during the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $1,032,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 835.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,964,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,463,000 after purchasing an additional 781,663 shares during the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

