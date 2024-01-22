Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Sets New 1-Year High at $238.50

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $238.50 and last traded at $238.50, with a volume of 20202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $231.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZS shares. Barclays raised Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Zscaler from $191.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Zscaler from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.23.

Zscaler Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.17.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. Research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $1,113,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,866,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $1,113,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total value of $625,064.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,733,557.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,012 shares of company stock worth $31,233,802. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

