ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.96

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.96 and last traded at $16.96, with a volume of 50743 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.38.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZTO. Bank of America lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of -0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.88 and its 200-day moving average is $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2,862.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,435,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,715,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184,463 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 164.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,164,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457,822 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 68.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,260,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,753 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 63.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,599,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,319 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,764,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $566,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

