1,001 Shares in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Acquired by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,332,000 after purchasing an additional 121,201 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,733,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,231 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in MongoDB by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,386,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,280,000 after acquiring an additional 24,595 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,567,000 after acquiring an additional 33,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDB has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on MongoDB from $330.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised MongoDB from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $430.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.23, for a total value of $1,328,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,191,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,738,754.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.23, for a total value of $1,328,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,191,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,738,754.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $499,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,170,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 148,277 shares of company stock worth $56,803,711. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $413.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $401.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $380.52. The company has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $442.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.33 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MongoDB

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.