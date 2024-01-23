125,160 Shares in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Acquired by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 125,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAB. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $5,109,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 18.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,799,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,467,000 after buying an additional 276,858 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 40.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 500,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 143,500 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $678,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

GAB opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $6.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.21.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Announces Dividend

The Gabelli Equity Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

