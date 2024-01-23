15,448 Shares in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Purchased by Certuity LLC

Certuity LLC bought a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,448 shares of the technology ETF’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIQ. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

AIQ stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.50. 128,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,974. The company has a market cap of $972.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.94 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.65. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $31.67.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Cuts Dividend

About Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.41%.

(Free Report)

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

Read More

