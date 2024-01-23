15,448 Shares in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Purchased by Certuity LLC

Certuity LLC bought a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,448 shares of the technology ETF’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIQ. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
AIQ stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.50. 128,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,974. The company has a market cap of $972.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.94 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.65. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $31.67.
Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Cuts Dividend
About Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF
Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 3 reasons to buy Meta stock ahead of earnings
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Proctor & Gamble: a trend-following signal for income investors
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Three defensive stocks to hedge your risks this year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.