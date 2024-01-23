18,206 Shares in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Purchased by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,751,000 after buying an additional 457,777 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,748,000 after buying an additional 511,826 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,027,000 after buying an additional 31,450 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,594,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,155,000 after buying an additional 161,667 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,559,000 after buying an additional 1,525,324 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.1 %

CAH opened at $105.34 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.53 and a 1-year high of $108.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.39 and a 200-day moving average of $96.02.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 0.07%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 327.87%.

Insider Activity at Cardinal Health

In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays began coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.23.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAH

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.