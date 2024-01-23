2,000 Shares in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Acquired by Robinson Value Management Ltd.

Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in WestRock in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WestRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in WestRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in WestRock by 1,815.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in WestRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WestRock alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Argus raised shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WestRock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.14.

WestRock Stock Performance

Shares of WRK traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.43. 1,900,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,065,810. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06. WestRock has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $43.58.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.76%.

WestRock Profile

(Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.