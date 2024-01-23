2,132 Shares in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Bought by Syntal Capital Partners LLC

Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,940,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,026,000 after purchasing an additional 262,187 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $1,431,788,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,910,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,118,000 after buying an additional 185,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,765,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,141,000 after buying an additional 155,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,596,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,724,000 after buying an additional 42,964 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $279.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $276,414.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $477,529.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $276,414.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $477,529.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total transaction of $3,398,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,942 shares in the company, valued at $23,325,627.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,038 shares of company stock worth $11,433,022. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.8 %

AJG stock traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $239.43. 362,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.79. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $174.45 and a 1-year high of $254.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.15%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Featured Stories

