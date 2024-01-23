2,241 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Purchased by Compass Ion Advisors LLC

Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $142.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.22. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.92 and a twelve month high of $147.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

