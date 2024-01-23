2,940 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Purchased by Compass Ion Advisors LLC

Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 341.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

IJS stock opened at $99.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.81 and a 1 year high of $106.93.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

