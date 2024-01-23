3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 21.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. RBO & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $340,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the third quarter worth $3,855,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in 3M by 13.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 31.5% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 17.1% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $108.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.82 and a 200-day moving average of $100.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $123.90.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.10.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

