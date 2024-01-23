3M (NYSE:MMM) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.350-9.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 9.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.5 billion-$32.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.4 billion. 3M also updated its FY24 guidance to $9.35-9.75 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded 3M from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.10.

3M Stock Down 12.0 %

Shares of MMM traded down $12.99 on Tuesday, hitting $95.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,838,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,231,574. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.42. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $120.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -44.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3M

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

